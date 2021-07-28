Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,410 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 981 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at about $1,238,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,899,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,605.2% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 216,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,692,000 after buying an additional 203,554 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 44,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 69,288 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,194,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL stock opened at $146.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $150.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.50.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.