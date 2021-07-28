Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436,825 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,789 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 2.3% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $53,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,899,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1,605.2% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 216,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,692,000 after buying an additional 203,554 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 44,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,899,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 69,288 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,194,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.50.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $145.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $150.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.87.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

