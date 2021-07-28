Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Shares Down 4.2% After Insider Selling

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) was down 4.2% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $32.75 and last traded at $32.75. Approximately 1,943 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 198,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.18.

Specifically, CEO Kevin Lee sold 58,919 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total transaction of $1,818,240.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,555,286.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nigel Crockett sold 72,701 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $2,358,420.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,497.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,996 shares of company stock worth $5,044,627 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.86.

The firm has a market cap of $792.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.43 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 10.35 and a quick ratio of 10.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.14.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.05). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 504.81% and a negative return on equity of 53.45%. The business had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCYC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. 47.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

