17,107 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Bought by F M Investments LLC

F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,107 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,000. Starbucks makes up approximately 1.5% of F M Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 20.2% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.9% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.8% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,415 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.6% during the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 15,622 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, GPM Growth Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% during the first quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 21,316 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.44.

Shares of SBUX traded down $3.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.27. 564,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,981,641. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $74.56 and a one year high of $126.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.95 billion, a PE ratio of 146.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

