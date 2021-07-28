Fragasso Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Fragasso Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $50,302,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,033,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,966,000 after purchasing an additional 371,073 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2,201.6% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 387,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,182,000 after purchasing an additional 370,751 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,378,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,402,000 after purchasing an additional 369,295 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 516,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,249,000 after purchasing an additional 272,863 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.09. 18,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,744,948. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $108.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.52.

