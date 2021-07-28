Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 60.77%. Brandywine Realty Trust updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.340-$1.400 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.34-$1.40 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BDN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.97. 69,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,838,034. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.20. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $15.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.68%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BDN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

In other news, Director H Jeffrey Devuono sold 7,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $119,357.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 222,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,339,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

