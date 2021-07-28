$20.26 Million in Sales Expected for AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) will post sales of $20.26 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AgroFresh Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.52 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.00 million. AgroFresh Solutions reported sales of $19.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will report full-year sales of $166.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $166.14 million to $167.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $180.67 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AgroFresh Solutions.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $38.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.55 million. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 20.22%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AgroFresh Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

NASDAQ AGFS traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $1.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,593. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.96. AgroFresh Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $3.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGFS. TSP Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 745,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 256,300 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,619,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 119,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 182.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 56,249 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. The company operates through two segments, AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, pears, citrus, kiwifruit, avocados, bananas, and other crops.

