Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.29-1.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $880-960 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $919.97 million.Teradyne also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.290-$1.550 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a hold rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradyne has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $136.47.

Shares of TER traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.06. 129,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,767,843. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.76. Teradyne has a 52-week low of $74.07 and a 52-week high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.16. Teradyne had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.66%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

