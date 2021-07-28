BlackHat (BLKC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.24 Million

BlackHat (CURRENCY:BLKC) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. One BlackHat coin can now be bought for approximately $1.35 or 0.00003353 BTC on popular exchanges. BlackHat has a total market capitalization of $3.24 million and $318,692.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BlackHat has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BlackHat alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002479 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00036108 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00101237 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.58 or 0.00122886 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,423.26 or 1.00197991 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002507 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $318.13 or 0.00788547 BTC.

BlackHat Coin Profile

BlackHat’s total supply is 3,268,743 coins and its circulating supply is 2,397,844 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

Buying and Selling BlackHat

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackHat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackHat should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackHat using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BLKCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for BlackHat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackHat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.