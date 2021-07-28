Desjardins Increases TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target to C$146.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price target increased by Desjardins from C$124.00 to C$146.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for TFI International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.10 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on TFI International in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their target price on TFI International from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on TFI International from C$120.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$104.95 target price (down from C$140.00) on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.67.

Get TFI International alerts:

Shares of NYSE TFII traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.25. 23,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. TFI International has a twelve month low of $39.91 and a twelve month high of $115.78. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.54.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.45. TFI International had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 7.15%. On average, analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in TFI International during the first quarter worth $33,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TFI International during the first quarter worth $217,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in TFI International during the first quarter worth $356,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in TFI International during the fourth quarter worth $460,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in TFI International during the first quarter worth $703,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.