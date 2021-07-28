Brokerages Anticipate Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) to Announce $2.09 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) will post $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.12. Cleveland-Cliffs reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5,125%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full year earnings of $5.60 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $4.17. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cleveland-Cliffs.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 52.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 358.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.20 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.06.

In related news, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $299,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,927 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,273.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $367,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 91,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,161.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18,470.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,857 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,849.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 64.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLF stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.56. 1,423,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,832,012. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 2.32. Cleveland-Cliffs has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Read More: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.