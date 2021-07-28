Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

MGDDY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $32.50 price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS MGDDY traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.78. 405,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.83. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a twelve month low of $20.65 and a twelve month high of $32.86. The company has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.60.

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

