Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY)

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RBGLY. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,009.50.

RBGLY stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.05. The company had a trading volume of 562,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $57.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.23. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

