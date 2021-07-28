JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY)

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BNP Paribas raised Koninklijke KPN from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Koninklijke KPN from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koninklijke KPN has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Koninklijke KPN stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $3.26. 215,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,890. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.24. Koninklijke KPN has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $3.57.

Royal KPN NV operates as a supplier of telecommunications and information technology services. It serves customers at home and abroad with fixed and mobile networks for telephony, data and television. The company focuses on both private customers and business users, from small to large. It also offers telecom providers access to widely branched networks.

