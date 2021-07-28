$214.10 Million in Sales Expected for Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) to post $214.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $213.70 million to $214.50 million. Columbus McKinnon reported sales of $139.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 54%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full-year sales of $899.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $899.75 million to $900.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $977.82 million, with estimates ranging from $962.73 million to $992.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Columbus McKinnon.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $186.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.53 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMCO. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Columbus McKinnon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.33.

Shares of CMCO stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,872. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.34. Columbus McKinnon has a 52-week low of $31.63 and a 52-week high of $57.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 122.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMCO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,853,000 after purchasing an additional 167,700 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 236.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

