Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) fell 2.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $63.20 and last traded at $63.46. 671,891 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 7,326,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.23.

Several research firms have weighed in on MDLZ. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.29.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $89.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 48.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.7% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 196,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,848,000 after buying an additional 16,077 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 60.3% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 76,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after buying an additional 28,619 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.0% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 212,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,448,000 after buying an additional 6,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 40,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.