SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Kaizen Financial Strategies

Kaizen Financial Strategies reduced its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 71.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,154 shares during the quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 37.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $168.53. The company had a trading volume of 268,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,988,713. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.50. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.13 and a 1 year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

