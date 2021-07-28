Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

VO traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $239.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,677. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.17 and a 1 year high of $239.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $235.44.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

