Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) EVP Charles C. Boettcher Sells 28,097 Shares

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 28,097 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.61, for a total value of $4,175,495.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Waste Management stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.78. The stock had a trading volume of 40,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,588. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $149.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.45. The firm has a market cap of $61.54 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.07%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth $32,000. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.