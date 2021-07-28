Lawrence S. Gibbs Sells 314 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Stock

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $50,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:UHS traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.48. 28,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,329. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.38. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.20. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.47 and a 1-year high of $165.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 13.6% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 669 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,724 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,469 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UHS. Royal Bank of Canada cut Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.08.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

