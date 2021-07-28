Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Stock Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 21.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,441,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,721,712 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $192,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vipshop in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,367,000. Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new position in Vipshop in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vipshop in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,889,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vipshop in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,791,000. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth $1,493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VIPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. HSBC dropped their target price on Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.20.

Shares of NYSE VIPS traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.94. 768,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,359,825. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $14.86 and a 52-week high of $46.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.20.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.07. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.01 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

