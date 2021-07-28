Columbia Asset Management Grows Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Columbia Asset Management grew its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.3% of Columbia Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $7,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $26,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 56,202 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $7,783,977.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total value of $414,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,193,740 shares of company stock worth $295,603,005 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $139.25. The stock had a trading volume of 267,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,360,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.21. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The firm has a market cap of $340.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.97%.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.80.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

