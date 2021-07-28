Advisor Partners LLC Sells 758 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Advisor Partners LLC cut its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.55.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $211.74. The company had a trading volume of 173,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,401,805. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.33. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $130.21 and a one year high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 67.68%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

