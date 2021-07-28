iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Warren Averett Asset Management LLC

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 1,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $2.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $220.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,649,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,881,314. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $142.09 and a 12-month high of $234.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $225.14.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

