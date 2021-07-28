Neblio Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $782,326.00 (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.91 or 0.00002263 BTC on exchanges. Neblio has a market cap of $16.18 million and $782,326.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Neblio has traded up 20.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Neblio alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00039331 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00016413 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00006507 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002358 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 18,090,296 coins and its circulating supply is 17,715,526 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official website is nebl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Neblio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NEBLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.