Compound (COMP) Market Cap Hits $2.10 Billion

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. Compound has a market cap of $2.10 billion and $369.59 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound coin can currently be bought for about $390.92 or 0.00968988 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 34% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Coin Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,377,527 coins. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

