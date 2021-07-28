Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Upgraded by Colliers Securities to “Buy”

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) was upgraded by investment analysts at Colliers Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock. Colliers Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RDWR. Zacks Investment Research cut Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

Radware stock traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.30. The stock had a trading volume of 28,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,282. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 140.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.21. Radware has a one year low of $21.66 and a one year high of $32.58.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $66.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.45 million. Radware had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Radware will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Radware by 5,510.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Radware by 52,980.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Radware by 21.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Radware during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Radware during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

