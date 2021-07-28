Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.18). Cardiovascular Systems reported earnings of ($0.43) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 60.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cardiovascular Systems.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $63.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSII. SVB Leerink set a $38.75 price target on Cardiovascular Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

In other news, CEO Scott R. Ward purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.41 per share, with a total value of $34,410.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,710.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.59 per share, with a total value of $51,885.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,425. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSII. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 2.4% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,787 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,463 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,696 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSII traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $40.88. 3,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 4.99. Cardiovascular Systems has a 1-year low of $29.59 and a 1-year high of $48.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.33 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.21.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardiovascular Systems (CSII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.