Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cenovus Energy’s earnings. Cenovus Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 216%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.62 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cenovus Energy.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 6.34%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

CVE has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Cenovus Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.69.

Cenovus Energy stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.10. 641,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,874,615. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.00. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $10.55. The company has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of -28.61 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0144 per share. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cenovus Energy by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 12,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Cenovus Energy by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Cenovus Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 69,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Cenovus Energy by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 5,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

