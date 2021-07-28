Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV Increases Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 237.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for 0.9% of Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,592,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $565,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,517 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,555,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $944,253,000 after acquiring an additional 571,986 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,018,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,484,697,000 after acquiring an additional 546,951 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 829,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $306,435,000 after acquiring an additional 402,230 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,664,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $387.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price objective (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.87.

NYSE:LMT traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $372.25. 34,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,555,449. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $382.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.38. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $402.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.79 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.87%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.