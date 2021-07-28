Unified Trust Company N.A. Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Unified Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

IWF stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $281.36. 37,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,400,913. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $200.13 and a 52-week high of $284.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $266.92.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

