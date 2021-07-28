Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Brokerages expect Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) to announce earnings per share of $0.58 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Corning’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the lowest is $0.56. Corning reported earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Corning will report full year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Corning.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of GLW stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $40.94. The stock had a trading volume of 153,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,601,251. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.55. The company has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.31. Corning has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $46.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

In other news, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson acquired 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.14 per share, for a total transaction of $59,838.80. Also, VP David L. Morse sold 35,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,538,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 5,553 shares of company stock valued at $239,744 and have sold 307,256 shares valued at $13,776,016. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $366,000. TIAA FSB raised its stake in Corning by 3.6% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 23,685 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Corning by 19.7% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 97,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 16,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

