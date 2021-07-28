Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Raised to $3,150.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price objective raised by MKM Partners from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. MKM Partners’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.31% from the company’s previous close.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,710.29.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $117.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,755.59. 123,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,596,735. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,402.15 and a 12 month high of $2,687.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,453.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 90.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $56,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 34.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

