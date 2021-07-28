-$0.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.70) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nine Energy Service’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.68). Nine Energy Service posted earnings of ($1.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Nine Energy Service will report full year earnings of ($2.61) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.58). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nine Energy Service.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $66.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.30 million. Nine Energy Service had a negative return on equity of 325.46% and a negative net margin of 37.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nine Energy Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

In other news, insider David Crombie sold 44,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $82,743.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,487.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nine Energy Service by 12.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 359,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nine Energy Service by 470.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 69,923 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Nine Energy Service by 129.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 21,138 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in shares of Nine Energy Service by 102.4% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 33,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 16,722 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nine Energy Service in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NINE traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.59. 29 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,660. The firm has a market cap of $81.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 3.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56. Nine Energy Service has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $4.03.

About Nine Energy Service

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

