Rexhall Industries (OTCMKTS:REXLQ) versus Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Financial Review

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) and Rexhall Industries (OTCMKTS:REXLQ) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.7% of Winnebago Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Winnebago Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 54.7% of Rexhall Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Winnebago Industries and Rexhall Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Winnebago Industries $2.36 billion 1.00 $61.44 million $2.58 27.24 Rexhall Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Winnebago Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Rexhall Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Winnebago Industries and Rexhall Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Winnebago Industries 7.21% 27.74% 13.82% Rexhall Industries N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Winnebago Industries and Rexhall Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Winnebago Industries 0 3 8 0 2.73 Rexhall Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Winnebago Industries presently has a consensus target price of $80.73, suggesting a potential upside of 15.14%. Given Winnebago Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Winnebago Industries is more favorable than Rexhall Industries.

Summary

Winnebago Industries beats Rexhall Industries on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles. The company was founded on February 12, 1958 and is headquartered in Forest City, IA.

About Rexhall Industries

REXHALL INDUSTRIES, INC. designs, manufactures and sells class A motorhomes. Class A motorhomes are self-contained and self-powered recreational vehicles used primarily in conjunction with leisure travel and outdoor activities.

