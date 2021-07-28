Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,390 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for approximately 2.7% of Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Columbia Asset Management grew its position in PayPal by 2.7% in the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 15,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 676,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $164,314,000 after acquiring an additional 12,157 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 376.5% during the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 5,075 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 7.5% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 140.6% during the first quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $299.68. 286,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,810,792. The company has a market cap of $352.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.63 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.69.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total transaction of $2,631,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,053,725.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $2,379,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,984 shares in the company, valued at $34,367,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,042 shares of company stock worth $14,291,699. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.66.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

