American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 1.34%.

NYSE AAT traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,746. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.15. American Assets Trust has a twelve month low of $20.73 and a twelve month high of $38.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.01 per share, for a total transaction of $380,628.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.78 per share, for a total transaction of $675,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 91,390 shares of company stock worth $3,163,783 over the last 90 days. 33.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.