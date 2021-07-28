Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $182.55 Million

Analysts forecast that Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) will report $182.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Semtech’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $185.00 million and the lowest is $181.70 million. Semtech posted sales of $143.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Semtech will report full year sales of $723.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $715.64 million to $740.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $798.18 million, with estimates ranging from $781.00 million to $834.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Semtech.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Semtech had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Semtech’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis.

SMTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Semtech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.64.

In other Semtech news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $1,254,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,378,343.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Semtech in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Semtech by 6,337.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Semtech by 13.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

SMTC stock traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,709. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Semtech has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $83.94. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.36.

About Semtech

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

