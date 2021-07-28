Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC Buys New Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC bought a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 565 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000. Tesla comprises about 0.3% of Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 107.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth $4,090,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,183 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $96,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total transaction of $530,810.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,154,662.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total transaction of $787,162.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,954,423.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,925 shares of company stock valued at $15,183,184. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $730.00 to $660.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $875.00 price target (up from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $532.76.

Shares of TSLA traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $644.65. 514,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,757,988. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.00 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $634.88. The company has a market cap of $621.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 644.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

