-$0.15 EPS Expected for Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is ($0.12). Sierra Wireless reported earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full-year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.47). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sierra Wireless.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.11. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 16.03% and a negative net margin of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $108.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.46 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SWIR. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Friday, May 14th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Sierra Wireless in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sierra Wireless presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.96.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 2.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 89.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sierra Wireless during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 21.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,658 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 9.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the period. 57.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SWIR stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.37. 7,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,071. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.20. Sierra Wireless has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $22.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 2.25.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

Recommended Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Wireless (SWIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.