Royce Micro-Cap Trust (NYSE:RMT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 18,374 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 127,235 shares.The stock last traded at $11.78 and had previously closed at $11.68.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.15.

Get Royce Micro-Cap Trust alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,331,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,347,000 after buying an additional 164,331 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,735,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,610,000 after buying an additional 126,819 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 990,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,189,000 after buying an additional 130,192 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 595,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,729,000 after buying an additional 31,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 295,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after buying an additional 27,547 shares during the last quarter. 35.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Company Profile (NYSE:RMT)

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.