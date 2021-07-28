KYN Capital Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KYNC) Short Interest Update

KYN Capital Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KYNC) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.7% from the June 30th total of 38,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,226,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

KYNC stock traded up 0.00 on Wednesday, reaching 0.01. 52,626,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,001,688. KYN Capital Group has a 12 month low of 0.00 and a 12 month high of 0.02.

KYN Capital Group Company Profile

KYN Capital Group, Inc operates as a capital finance leasing company. It provides capital-finance-leasing services for cars and trucks, construction equipment and tools, and earth moving equipment. The company was formerly known as New Taohuayuan Culture Tourism Co, Ltd. and changed its name to KYN Capital Group, Inc in April 2015.

