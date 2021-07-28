Isracann Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISCNF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Isracann Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISCNF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 95.8% from the June 30th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 518,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Isracann Biosciences stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.14. 460,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,072. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.19. Isracann Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.35.
Isracann Biosciences Company Profile
