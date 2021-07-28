Isracann Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISCNF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Isracann Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISCNF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 95.8% from the June 30th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 518,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Isracann Biosciences stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.14. 460,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,072. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.19. Isracann Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.35.

Get Isracann Biosciences alerts:

Isracann Biosciences Company Profile

Isracann Biosciences Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates and produces medical cannabis in Israel and internationally. It also provides property development, facility design and construction, cultivation and processing, administrative, and technology licensing services. The company was formerly known as Atlas Blockchain Group Inc and changed its name to Isracann Biosciences Inc in October 2019.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Isracann Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isracann Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.