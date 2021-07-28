Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $233.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.24% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Nordson stands to gain from its diversified business structure and large customer base in the quarters ahead. Strengthening businesses in end markets like industrial, electronics, medical and consumer non-durable as well as growth-focused strategic framework and next-generation Nordson Business System might be beneficial. The company is likely to gain from acquisitions it made over time. It is rewarding shareholders handsomely through dividends and share buybacks. However, the divestment of the screws and barrels product line in February is expected to create 3% revenue headwind. The company has been dealing with high costs and expenses, which might affect its margins and profitability. Risks related to international exposure might affect its performance. In the past six months, Nordson’s shares have outperformed the industry.”

NDSN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.75.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN traded up $2.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $223.52. 2,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,499. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.09. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97. Nordson has a twelve month low of $178.60 and a twelve month high of $226.76.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.77 million. Nordson had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $48,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total value of $1,990,374.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,414.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,743 shares of company stock worth $2,091,625. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. CWM LLC boosted its position in Nordson by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Nordson by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Nordson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nordson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

