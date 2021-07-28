Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $2.36 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,334 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

CVS traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,672,351. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.36. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $90.61. The company has a market capitalization of $109.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $232,686.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,107,886.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $392,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,226,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,778 shares of company stock valued at $19,900,601 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.