134,766 Shares in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Purchased by Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC purchased a new position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 134,766 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,889,000. Hill-Rom makes up 12.8% of Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hill-Rom by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,553,979 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $724,084,000 after purchasing an additional 224,213 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hill-Rom by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,480,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $384,551,000 after purchasing an additional 479,803 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Hill-Rom by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,118,602 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $234,063,000 after purchasing an additional 458,016 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Hill-Rom by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 870,015 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $96,119,000 after purchasing an additional 103,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Hill-Rom by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 799,806 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $88,362,000 after purchasing an additional 155,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

Shares of HRC traded up $10.70 on Wednesday, reaching $134.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,985. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.00. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.31 and a 12-month high of $122.60.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.20 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is 17.36%.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 8,349 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $1,131,379.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,367,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

Hill-Rom Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.