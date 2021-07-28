Analysts Expect Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.96 Per Share

Analysts expect that Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) will report earnings per share of ($0.96) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Teekay Tankers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.83) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.09). Teekay Tankers posted earnings per share of $2.39 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 140.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will report full-year earnings of ($2.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to ($1.50). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Teekay Tankers.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.37 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 5.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.27 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TNK shares. DNB Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Teekay Tankers from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Teekay Tankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Teekay Tankers by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,343 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 12,986 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter worth about $38,557,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Teekay Tankers in the 1st quarter worth about $1,137,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Teekay Tankers by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 27,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TNK traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $12.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,636. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.25. The company has a market cap of $412.62 million, a PE ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 0.23. Teekay Tankers has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $16.30.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore Ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

