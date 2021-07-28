Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Market Cap Reaches $219.48 Million

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. Dawn Protocol has a total market capitalization of $219.48 million and approximately $41.82 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dawn Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $3.20 or 0.00007931 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded 50.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dawn Protocol Coin Profile

DAWN is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 coins and its circulating supply is 68,594,136 coins. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org . The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

Buying and Selling Dawn Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dawn Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dawn Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

