Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,344.23% and a negative return on equity of 4,651.44%.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,501,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,858,566. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $5.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.18.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INFI. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Infinity Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.34.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer, solid tumors, and ovarian cancer.

