Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.40), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ ODT remained flat at $$3.40 on Wednesday. 8,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,817,188. Odonate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $10.44. The company has a market capitalization of $130.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in New York, New York.

